Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced

Akshay Kumar has romanced actresses like Manushi Chhillar, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and others. Today, let’s look at the age gap between Akshay and the actresses he has romanced.
MUMBAI:Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee. The actress has featured in the song Kudiyee Ni Teri which has been released today. While fans of Akshay and Mrunal are happy to see them together, one cannot ignore the age gap between them. Mrunal is 30 years old and Akshay is 55, so the age gap between them is 25 years old.

Today, let’s look at the age gap between Akshay and the actresses he has romanced...

Akshay Kumar – Manushi Chhillar

Akshay Kumar romanced Manushi Chhillar in Samrat Prithviraj. The actress is 30 years younger than Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar – Sara Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar is 55 and Sara Ali Khan is 27. In Atrangi Re, Akshay romanced Sara and was also seen as her father.

Akshay Kumar – Kiara Advani

Akshay and Kiara were seen together in the movie Laxmii. The age gap between them is 25 years old.  

Akshay Kumar – Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar have romanced each other in two films, Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey. They have an age gap of 23 years.

Akshay Kumar – Bhumi Pednekar

Akshay and Bhumi were seen together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Raksha Bandhan. While Akki is 55 years old, Bhumi is 33 years old.

Akshay Kumar – Radhika Madan

Akshay and Radhika will be seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The age gap between them is 28 years.

