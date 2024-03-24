Aishwarya Rai revealed why she couldn't accept Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Bajirao Mastani' opposite Salman Khan; Says ‘I was in hospital with…’

MUMBAI: Bajirao Mastani is the most iconic film of Bollywood by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played the lead roles in the film but many are not aware that initially, Sanjay Leela Bhansali desired to cast Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Earlier reports suggested that Aishwarya declined the film due to which she did not want to act with Salman, with whom she broke up.

Also read: Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details!

Aishwarya Rai’s old video resurfaced on Reddit, where she revealed why she did not sign the film, Bajirao Mastani. Speaking to Karan Johar on his chat show, Koffee With Karan, Aishwarya said that when she and Salman Khan did justice to their roles in the film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sanjay was keen to cast them together. Sharing why things didn't work out, Aishwarya said, “He (Sanjay) did see us working as the cast that he saw was ideal for the film. But circumstantially, I could not work with the kind of team he was looking at."

Speaking along the same lines, Aishwarya Rai revealed that she was ready to play the role of 'Mastani', but she didn't want to act alongside her ex-flame, Salman Khan. However, she added that soon reports circulated in the media that Aishwarya walked out of Bajirao Mastani.

Revealing that she was admitted to the hospital back then so she couldn't clear the air around the same, Aishwarya added, “Well, I was game to play Mastani but not with the Bajirao he had in mind. So, this was evident probably nationally. The media made it out to be that Aishwarya walked out of Bajirao Mastani. We hadn’t communicated then because I was in hospital with my leg laid up."

Later, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the historical romance Bajirao Mastani, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. One of Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's greatest hits to date is still thought to have been this movie. Not only that, but Bajirao Mastani also made over Rs. 300 crores at the global box office, making it the eleventh highest-grossing Hindi film to date. As "Peshwa Bajirao," played by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone portrayed the warrior princess "Mastani." The couple's love tale served as a model for the next generations.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali discussed his masterpiece, Bajirao Mastani, revealing that the film took him approximately 12 to 13 years to complete. Speaking about the same subject, he revealed that although everything was prearranged and the movie was prepared for release following Devdas, it kept getting postponed. Even though he was deeply disappointed at the time, he said, no matter how hard he tried, the movie was not meant to be made.

Also read: Good News! Amitabh Bachchan will mark his return next year to Kaun Banega Crorepati; Read on to know more here!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis