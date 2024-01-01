Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details!

MUMBAI: Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan suppressed their divorce reunites amid a lot of attention around their failing marriage. Additionally, this old video demonstrates why Ash and Abhi's love still works and why they were destined to be together.

All couples experience highs and lows in their relationship, and that is what makes it so wonderful. The Ponniyin Selvan actress's simplicity has won over viewers, as evidenced by the viral video of her joyfully reciting her roka (engagement).

Aishwarya shares a fascinating story about her past while discussing her roka, which demonstrates how much Abhi loved and still loves her. "I didn't even know there is something called a roka, we are South Indians. Suddenly there was this call from their house to ours and we are coming and my dad was out of town and we were like okay. And I am like dad, so he's like it will still take me a day to come. So Paa(Amitabh Bachchan) and all were like we are coming. And Abhishek is like I can't stop him. We are on our way this evening. We are coming to your place, and I like oh my god. So this role is happening with a call to my father who's out of town. Mum is here, we are here, they all have arrived home, emotional and all of this. And I am like oh my god it's happened"

Aishwarya goes on to say that Abhishek invited her to accompany him home, " Then he is like let's go home. And I am like is this an engagement, like what's just happened and AB is like just come home yaa. "

Aishwarya is rarely seen talking candidly about her personal life in a video. And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's admirers really adore this aspect of her. After 16 years of marriage, Aishwarya and Abhishek have one daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who is already destined for stardom.

