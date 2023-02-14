"Aisi dress pehente kyu ho?"; say netizens about Suhana Khan in This video, check out

MUMBAI: Daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been gcrabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks all over the internet. No doubt she is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is definitely known for her looks and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of her

Having said that, this latest video of Suhana Khan is getting viral all over the internet as Suhana was spotted attending a party. Indeed she is looking supremely hot in this white outfit, and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress, but there of you people who are trolling the starkid for her dress and different reasons.

also read (Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport appearance; netizens say, "Lagta he ki raincoat phen liya he")

Check out the commens below.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that as it is clearly seenthat she is looking completely uncomfortable in this dress and she is trying to adjust it every time, whereas many people are saying that why to wear such a dress when you cannot carry it!

Also many people are trolling the actress by saying that she is looking a younger version of Shahrukh Khan.

What are your views on these comments coming from netizens for Suhana Khan and how did you like her dress in this video?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

also read (Gulshan Devaiah reveals his first celebrity crush – Exclusive )