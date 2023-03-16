Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to release on OTT? While some netizens say 'good decision', fans are disappointed

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 will reportedly release on OTT. Well, fans of Akshay are disappointed, but a few netizens feel that it’s a good decision. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar had five back-to-back flops, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee. He has many films lined up like OMG 2, Capsule Gill, Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hera Pheri 3 and many more films that have not been announced but they are in news for reportedly being in the pipeline.

Now, according to reports, OMG 2 might get an OTT release. The first instalment of OMG was a hit at the box office, and it starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Well, OMG 2 stars Akshay, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam.
The reports of OMG 2 coming on OTT have received a mixed response. A fan tweeted, “#OMG2 deserve theater release.” A Twitter user wrote, “A Good decision saves one more disaster in Theatre.” One more netizen posted, “Fan wars aside.. if this is true than it is not a wise decision, I think this movie might work on B.O. or may be the movie has some controversial aspects so they are worried to release it in theaters.” Check out the tweets below...


What do you think? Is it a good decision of Akshay Kumar to release OMG 2 on OTT? Let us know in the comments below.

OMG was directed by Umesh Shukla and OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai. The film’s first look posters were released in 2021 and it was expected that the movie would be released in 2022. Earlier, also there have been reports that OMG 2 will get an OTT release. However, till now, there’s no official announcement about it.
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

