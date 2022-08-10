Akshay Kumar – The star who doesn’t attend Bollywood parties

MUMBAI :Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. 2022 wasn’t a great year for him, but his fans are hoping that maybe 2023 will do wonders for him. The actor’s first release of the year, Selfiee, has hit the big screens today, and the movie is getting a mixed response.

Well, Akshay is a star and has proved his mettle as an actor with his performances in many movies. But, one thing that the actor has kept himself away from is the Bollywood parties.

We all know that many parties take place in B-Town. The parties sometimes, of course, happen on an occasion like a birthday or a festival, but sometimes some parties just happen without any reason and it is like a get-together for Bollywood celebs.

But, Akshay is one celeb who has stayed away from these parties. We hardly see him at any late-night birthday bashes or other parties. Yes, he does attend wedding and festival parties, but not the usual ones that keep happening now and then.

Also, Akshay is an inspiration for many when it comes to fitness. He doesn’t smoke and drink, sleeps early, wakes up early, and does many things that keep him fit and fine. Well, that’s why the superstar has so many crazy fans.

Talking about his movies, the actor will be seen in Oh My God 2, Soorarai Pottru remake, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Hera Pheri 3.

