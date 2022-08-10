Selfiee movie review: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are in top form in this entertaining remake of Driving License

MUMBAI:Last week, we saw Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada, a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Rohit Dhawan directorial failed to impress us and even got rejected by the audiences. Now, this week, one more remake has hit the big screens; we are talking about Selfiee, which is a remake of Malayalam movie Driving License. So, is the movie worth your time and money? Read on to know about it.

Also read -Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee depends on word of mouth, says film business expert – Exclusive

Selfiee is about Om Prakash Agarwal (Emraan Hashmi) who is an RTO inspector and a big fan of superstar Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar). One day, Vijay comes to Om's hometown, Bhopal, to shoot, and for a driving license, the superstar agrees to meet Om. But, the meeting which was supposed to be fruitful, turns into a nightmare for Om and a war starts between a star and his biggest fan. Who will win this fight? Well, watch the movie to find out.

The Malayalam film Driving License was a decent film with a few flaws here and there. So, when a filmmaker decides to remake it, he has to make it better and take the movie a notch higher and that's what Raj Mehta does. While of course, as it's a remake, there are many scenes that are exact copy of Driving License, but Mehta has changed a few things here and there, and made an entertaining film.

Even the scenes that are same, are very well narrated and keeps us hooked to the screens. The first half of the film is damn good. In the second half, the film dips a bit here and there, but at that point, Akshay and Emraan take the centre stage and save the movie.

This was a tailor made role for Akshay Kumar and he has performed very well. It will be a treat for his fans. Emraan Hashmi has put in his best foot forward and has done an amazing job. Nushrratt Bharuccha has been given some really good scenes to shine and her comic timing is perfect in it. Diana Penty doesn't have much to do in the movie and she is decent in the role she has. Meghna Malik and Abhimanyu Singh are just amazing in their respective roles; they will surely make you laugh out loud. Kusha Kapila, Adah Sharma, and Mrunal Thakur leave a mark in their respective cameos.

The songs in Selfiee are decent, but it's the background score that surely elevates the movie. Also, it's an enjoyable experience to watch Main Khiladi on the big screens.

Overall, Selfiee is a well-made entertaining movie. Even if you have watched Driving License, you will enjoy this one because of Akshay and Emraan.

Ratings: 3/5

Also read -Budget vs Box office collection: Before Selfiee releases, here’s a look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.