Alia Bhatt dazzles at The Hope Gala in a 30-year-old vintage saree; It took incredible 3500 hours to design

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is among the most amazing actresses in Bollywood. After her debut film Student of the Year, the diva never looked back. Alia has had a successful career, rising from the ranks of undiscovered talent in the film industry to CEO of a clothing line and face of numerous national and international corporations. The actress recently hosted the Hope Gala in London for the first time. We were astounded by her appearance that day as well.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! After Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the latest to ace the sultry chiffon saree trend, which is currently taking over the internet)

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an ivory-hued vintage saree that she picked out of the renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's collection for the Hope Gala 2024. The designers came to Instagram and shared a ton of pictures of Alia Bhatt looking stunning in her best Hope Gala outfit.

Alia's ivory resham saree came along with self-design, which featured embroidered silk thread motifs in various stitches, including leaves and flowers. The creators claim that the saree took an incredible 3500 hours to make when it was first created in 1994, or 30 years ago.

Alia teamed her saree with a sexy blouse in the same hue, which featured a turtle neckline and scallop detailing in the hemline. The crystal-embedded blouse also came with detailing of resham and silver zari. The uniqueness of the blouse was its back portion, which featured pearl-adorned strings, making the entire piece extremely regal.

Along with it, Alia opted for a sheen touch of makeup, including soft smokey eyes, perfectly contoured and blushed cheeks, and soft-toned lipstick. She chose a pair of emerald earrings to add an oomph factor to her regal look, and there's no second thought about the fact that the actress won our hearts with her desi avatar.

In an additional appearance at the Hope Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt wore a maroon dress with a plunging neckline and stone embellishments at the bust and straps that added to its appeal. The actress also wore a bold diamond choker encrusted with blue stones. She looked stunning with a subtle makeup application and her hair parted in the center.

When Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023, she astounded everyone with her lovely appearance. The diva was the master fashion designer Prabal Gurung's daytime muse. Alia looked stunning in the flowing gown that the designer embellished with 100,000 pearls, giving her a princess-like appearance. The dress paid homage to Lagerfield's Chanel bridal collection for those who were unaware.

(Also read: Exclusive! “I stopped doing that when I was doing Udaariyaan, I started doing method acting and it took a toll on me“, Ankit Gupta opens up about doing method acting, Junooniyat, and PriYankit, and more!)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –Bollywoodshaadis