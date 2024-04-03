Alia Bhatt drops a dreamy photo dump with Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Alia Bhatt earlier posted pictures on her Instagram account where she showed her gorgeous look for the cocktail night. Now once again, Ali Bhatt has updated her fans with a wholesome photo dump wherein it’s not just her but even Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor all having fun.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 18:17
movie_image: 
Alia

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations have been headlining since a few days and the audience are having their eyes on their screen for all the lavish updates from the pre-wedding bash.

The couple is going to get married on 12th July and today is the third day of their pre-wedding celebration. In these celebrations, the Ambani family has invited many big stars and families from the Hindi movie industry and the English movie industry.

We got to watch Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh and many more perform on stage while Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir Khan were also invited on the stage to dance their hearts out.

Also read -Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, these beauties took the internet by storm embracing the ‘Pearl Trend’, check out their pictures

Amongst all this, we witnessed Alia Bhatt in her ultra-beautiful avatar along with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor who were dressed elegantly for all the occasions. The national award winning actress stole everyone’s hearts with her various outfits. Meanwhile the paps were also focusing on Raha who seems to be quite expressive.

Alia Bhatt earlier posted pictures on her Instagram account where she showed her gorgeous look for the cocktail night. Now once again, Ali Bhatt has updated her fans with a wholesome photo dump wherein it’s not just her but even Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor all having fun. Take a look at the pictures below:
 

It is surely a treat to watch this photo dump as we get to watch baby Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in matching outfits and also get to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in an elegant avatar.

Also read - Alia Bhatt: Wow! To star as a protege in YRF spy universe,

Tell us your views in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor RAHA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor Khan anant ambani wedding Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre wedding Hindi movies upcoming hindi movies Bollywood Updates Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 18:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy speculations as she is spotted in an oversized dress at Mumbai airport
MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari,...
After the success of Guli Mata, Anshul Garg and Shreya Ghoshal reunite for another cross cultural single Yimmy Yimmy
MUMBAI : Indian music has been transcending boundaries and music producer Anshul Garg played a huge part in it last...
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi 2 to release on this date
MUMBAI: A lot of Bollywood stars have made their OTT debuts. Shahid Kapoor is one of them. He ventured into OTT space...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama refuses to help Paritosh
MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha...
Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up Ramayana, here's when he'll begin shooting for Love and War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie also stars...
" The audiences are happy with my work and the film, this is my only reward", says Yami Gautam in live session on being bestowed with National Award Win comment by fan
MUMBAI : Yami Gautam's has made the nation ho gaga over her remarkable performance in Article 370. From audiences and...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy speculations as she is spotted in an oversized dress at Mumbai airport
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Parineeti
Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy speculations as she is spotted in an oversized dress at Mumbai airport
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up Ramayana, here's when he'll begin shooting for Love and War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal
Yami Gautam
" The audiences are happy with my work and the film, this is my only reward", says Yami Gautam in live session on being bestowed with National Award Win comment by fan
Alia with raha
Raha Kapoor: Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures as she twins with her daughter; fans say ‘most beautiful baby in the world’
Meet Usha Mehta
Ae Watan… Mere Watan! Sara Ali Khan to play this real character from our History
Sidharth
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra performs his own stunts leaving action director Craig Macrae highly impressed