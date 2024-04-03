Alia Bhatt drops a dreamy photo dump with Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations have been headlining since a few days and the audience are having their eyes on their screen for all the lavish updates from the pre-wedding bash.

The couple is going to get married on 12th July and today is the third day of their pre-wedding celebration. In these celebrations, the Ambani family has invited many big stars and families from the Hindi movie industry and the English movie industry.

We got to watch Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh and many more perform on stage while Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir Khan were also invited on the stage to dance their hearts out.

Amongst all this, we witnessed Alia Bhatt in her ultra-beautiful avatar along with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor who were dressed elegantly for all the occasions. The national award winning actress stole everyone’s hearts with her various outfits. Meanwhile the paps were also focusing on Raha who seems to be quite expressive.

Alia Bhatt earlier posted pictures on her Instagram account where she showed her gorgeous look for the cocktail night. Now once again, Ali Bhatt has updated her fans with a wholesome photo dump wherein it’s not just her but even Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor all having fun. Take a look at the pictures below:



It is surely a treat to watch this photo dump as we get to watch baby Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in matching outfits and also get to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in an elegant avatar.

Tell us your views in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.