Alia Bhatt: Wow! To star as a protege in YRF spy universe

Alia

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt's next venture in the YRF Spy Universe has piqued the interest of Bollywood fans, with rumours suggesting a possible connection to Shah Rukh Khan's character in 'Pathaan.' This universe has gained immense popularity for its crossover appeal and star-studded cast. Following the crossovers between Tiger and Pathaan, a film titled 'Tiger vs Pathaan' is in the works, dedicated to their clash. Now, speculations are rife that Alia's character in the upcoming spy film could be linked to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan.'

Having previously shared screen space in 'Dear Zindagi' (2016), Alia and Shah Rukh's chemistry was well-received by fans. According to Bollywood Life, Alia might portray the role of Pathaan's protege in her upcoming spy film in the YRF Spy Universe. Reports suggest that the film's makers, which also feature Sharvari Wagh, are exploring ways to connect Alia and Sharvari's characters with Pathaan. One idea being considered is to depict them as proteges of Pathaan.

If this materializes, audiences can anticipate a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's film, adding an exciting twist to the narrative. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh. She also made her American film debut in 2023 with Netflix's action thriller 'Heart of Stone,' sharing the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film 'Jigra,' directed by Vasan Bala. The actress, who is also co-producing the film, shared candid pictures with her co-star Vedang Raina on her Instagram handle. 'Jigra,' produced by Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

In other news, Alia Bhatt's latest web series 'Poachers,' where she serves as an Executive Producer, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 23, 2024.

