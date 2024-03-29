Alia Bhatt mesmerizes the audience at the Hope Gala 2024 with her beautiful voice

Since Alia Bhatt is regarded as one of the most gifted actors in the Hindi film business, her performances always make her admirers very happy. This time, the actress received an invitation to host the Hope Gala 2024 in London. However, it’s not just the hosting but the actress herself is special for whatever she does.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 20:42
movie_image: 
Alia

MUMBAI: Among the most well-known actresses from the Hindi film industry is Alia Bhatt. With roles in the films Student of the Year, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Gully Boy, and numerous others, the actress made her acting debut.

Also read - Alia Bhatt looks mind-blowingly beautiful in these INSIDE PICTURES from Hope Gala 2024

Since Alia Bhatt is regarded as one of the most gifted actors in the Hindi film business, her performances always make her admirers very happy. The actress is showcasing her abilities to the globe and rising to the top of the success ladder unlike anybody else. Additionally, the actress starred in the English film Heart of Stone, which was released in the previous year.

The actress is soon going to be a part of YRF Spy universe’s untitled movie which will also feature Sharvari along with her. It was also reported earlier that Bobby Deol has been chosen to play the role of villain in the movie.

This time, the actress received an invitation to host the Hope Gala 2024 in London as she continues to rise in the profession and globally. The actress, who looked stunning in a saree, hosted the event and shared numerous inside pictures on social media. On social media, the actress's supporters showered her with a lot of love and support.

However, it’s not just the hosting but the actress herself is special for whatever she does. In a video, we got to see Ali Bhatt singing ‘Ikk Kudi’ during the event in the presence of Harshdeep Kaur. Take a look at the video below:

We have heard Alia Bhatt singing earlier and even her version of ‘Ikk Kudi’ from the movie Udta Punjab but it’s always a treat to watch her sing live.

Also read - Alia Bhatt dazzles at The Hope Gala in a 30-year-old vintage saree; It took incredible 3500 hours to design

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Alia Bhatt Hope gala 2024 YRF SPY UNIVERSE Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Brahmastra 2 super Agents Love and War JIGRA Vedang Raina Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 20:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
TVF's 'Very Parivarik' Episode 2 संडे - The Ravivar is trending on No. 3 in just 8 hours of its release!
MUMBAI: TVF (The Viral Fever) has always delivered highly relatable and engaging content. Now they have arrived with...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Ashish Sharma to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Patna Shuklla Twitter Review: Raveena Kapoor starrer movie stands up to its expectations
MUMBAI: Patna Shuklla, directed by Vivek Budaloti and produced by Arbaaz Khan features Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Maidaan has been the talk of the town and grabbing attention from quite some time now, the movie was...
Farah Khan visits Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipikka Kakkar's Iftaar's party; watch video
MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples on television. The two were last seen together in the...
Recent Stories
Ajay
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ajay
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie
Maddy
What makes Maddy the man with the Midas touch
Rajinikanth
Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth starrer to be based on the subject of time travel?
Crew
Crew day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's flight to take off very well
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon shares the picture with her 'Crew', writes, "Its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had"
Banita Sandhu
Banita Sandhu to shoot in Bhuj for her Pan India film G2 with Adivi Sesh!