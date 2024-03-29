Alia Bhatt mesmerizes the audience at the Hope Gala 2024 with her beautiful voice

MUMBAI: Among the most well-known actresses from the Hindi film industry is Alia Bhatt. With roles in the films Student of the Year, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Gully Boy, and numerous others, the actress made her acting debut.

Since Alia Bhatt is regarded as one of the most gifted actors in the Hindi film business, her performances always make her admirers very happy. The actress is showcasing her abilities to the globe and rising to the top of the success ladder unlike anybody else. Additionally, the actress starred in the English film Heart of Stone, which was released in the previous year.

The actress is soon going to be a part of YRF Spy universe’s untitled movie which will also feature Sharvari along with her. It was also reported earlier that Bobby Deol has been chosen to play the role of villain in the movie.

This time, the actress received an invitation to host the Hope Gala 2024 in London as she continues to rise in the profession and globally. The actress, who looked stunning in a saree, hosted the event and shared numerous inside pictures on social media. On social media, the actress's supporters showered her with a lot of love and support.

However, it’s not just the hosting but the actress herself is special for whatever she does. In a video, we got to see Ali Bhatt singing ‘Ikk Kudi’ during the event in the presence of Harshdeep Kaur. Take a look at the video below:

We have heard Alia Bhatt singing earlier and even her version of ‘Ikk Kudi’ from the movie Udta Punjab but it’s always a treat to watch her sing live.

