Alia Bhatt reveals SS Rajamouli's advice on selecting films to her; Says ‘He said, there is…’

MUMBAI: Right now, Alia Bhatt is enjoying the height of her success. The actor, who has recently given some huge successes, was speaking with Forbes when she disclosed that her RRR director, SS Rajamouli, gave her some very valuable career advice.

Alia went on to discuss how those wise comments had assisted her in capturing the hearts of her audience. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor also revealed that she is quite impetuous and that anything is definitely not suited for her if she has to think about it too long.

Alia shared that she once asked SS Rajamouli, whom she worked with in RRR, as to how to choose her films. “Very early on in my career, my goal was to be the most loved person in the world, especially for the movies that I do and the characters I play. He said, there is no formula, he said to do anything with love. Even if the film doesn’t work, the love in your eyes will connect with the audience and eventually, that is what you look for is to build a one-on-one relationship with your audience. Today, when I meet people, they talk to me about my work, I feel like they know me, and I know them,” she said.

Alia has been in Bollywood for more than ten years, and in that time, she has undoubtedly become one of the most well-liked performers and is frequently praised for her skill. Alia launched her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and became a producer with Darlings. She will next appear in Jigra as an actor. Vedang Raina is also a star of the movie. Jee Le Zaraa purportedly stars Alia, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and is also in development.

