Alia Bhatt reveals SS Rajamouli's advice on selecting films to her; Says ‘He said, there is…’

Alia went on to discuss how those wise comments had assisted her in capturing the hearts of her audience. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor also revealed that she is quite impetuous and that anything is definitely not suited for her if she has to think about it too long.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 14:30
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Right now, Alia Bhatt is enjoying the height of her success. The actor, who has recently given some huge successes, was speaking with Forbes when she disclosed that her RRR director, SS Rajamouli, gave her some very valuable career advice.

(Also read: What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”)

Alia went on to discuss how those wise comments had assisted her in capturing the hearts of her audience. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor also revealed that she is quite impetuous and that anything is definitely not suited for her if she has to think about it too long.

Alia shared that she once asked SS Rajamouli, whom she worked with in RRR, as to how to choose her films. “Very early on in my career, my goal was to be the most loved person in the world, especially for the movies that I do and the characters I play. He said, there is no formula, he said to do anything with love. Even if the film doesn’t work, the love in your eyes will connect with the audience and eventually, that is what you look for is to build a one-on-one relationship with your audience. Today, when I meet people, they talk to me about my work, I feel like they know me, and I know them,” she said.

Alia has been in Bollywood for more than ten years, and in that time, she has undoubtedly become one of the most well-liked performers and is frequently praised for her skill. Alia launched her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and became a producer with Darlings. She will next appear in Jigra as an actor. Vedang Raina is also a star of the movie. Jee Le Zaraa purportedly stars Alia, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and is also in development.

(Also read: Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-  The Indian Express

Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Ranveer Singh Shabana Azmi Gal Gadot Heart of Stone Jamie Dornan Brahmastra Hollywood Netflix 50 Shades of Grey Superwoman Movie News Bollywood TV OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sara Ali Khan talks about living with single mother, read on
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is kickstarting 2024 with a line-up of releases. The actor, who is basking in the success of Zara...
Karishma Tanna reveals Scoop gave her validation; says, ‘people take me more seriously’
MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved and successful actresses of television.She has been around in the...
Katrina Kaif reveals her one habit that annoys Vicky Kaushal says, “my husband will wryly remind me…”
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. From Boom to Phone Bhooth, the actress has come...
Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’
MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of b town. The duo never fail to make heads turn...
Arbaaz Khan openly talked about his relationship with Shura before marriage; Says ‘I used to go to pick her up or drop, no one would spot us’
MUMBAI: In an interview with the popular news portal, Arbaaz Khan who married Shura Khan in December of last year...
Katrina Kaif opens up about facing intimidation due to unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif has discussed her experiences with the pressure to seem a specific way. During her debut in films...
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan talks about living with single mother, read on
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan talks about living with single mother, read on
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif reveals her one habit that annoys Vicky Kaushal says, “my husband will wryly remind me…”
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’
Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz Khan openly talked about his relationship with Shura before marriage; Says ‘I used to go to pick her up or drop, no one would spot us’
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif opens up about facing intimidation due to unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood
Shah
Young Shah Rukh Khan criticizes actors for leaving wives and families to prioritize successful careers; Says ‘Why are you looking for excuses’