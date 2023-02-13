Allu Arjun to make his Bollywood debut in this Shah Rukh Khan film?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has been creating a lot of buzz these days after the success of his hit spy-thriller film Pathaan. It broke many records in the box office and has been loved immensely by fans all over. He will next be seen in the movie ‘Jawan’, and this massive action film was announced in June. This film will co-star Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, who play the antagonist and the leading lady respectively.

Reportedly, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun will be making his Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie – ‘Jawan’. Allu Arjun is one of the highest paid actors in India, known especially for fabulous dancing skills. He made his film debut with the film ‘Gangotri’ (2003), and has since been seen in hit films like ‘Arya’, ‘Desamuduru’, ‘Arya 2’, ‘Race Gurram’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, and many more. Now this latest news about the actor playing a cameo in Jawan has gone viral.

EXCLUSIVE!! #AlluArjun might make his FIRST BOLLYWOOD appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's #Jawan; director #Atlee approaches him for an important cameo role in this Pan-India action entertainer... The narration has happened & Atlee is awaiting Allu's approval!https://t.co/2CuXRdLUSa — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 13, 2023

Well, this news has not been officially confirmed, but fans are very excited after hearing this news. If reports are to be believed, we cannot wait to see the star in this never-before-seen avatar and will wait for further updates/confirmation on the same.

Directed by South filmmaker Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is all set to release on the 2nd of June 2023. The film is also going to be dubbed and released in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as well. The principal photography of the film began in September 2021 and ended in February 2023.

