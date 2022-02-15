Amazing! Alia Bhatt opens up about her equation with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and other Bollywood biggies

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt who is busy promoting her upcoming release, recently in an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan spoke about her equation with superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt as she has shared the screen with all of them.

Alia and SRK who left us impressed with their film Dear Zindagi spoke about her equation with him, while with Ajay she has managed to have a great bond compared to her other co-stars,

"With Ajay sir, I didn’t have that much time to spend with him on the film. We didn’t have time to become friends like that. With Shah Rukh, it’s very different. We really got along and even though it was limited, I spent a lot of time with him beyond the shoot because we promoted the film (Dear Zindagi) together" Adding further she said that Sanjay Dutt often tells her to call him chachu,"

“SRK is somebody I am very comfortable with. He, I can say, is my friend because I have spent way more time with him. But I can tell you I can be friends with Ajay Devgn also. I am a friendly person,” Sanju is different. He always treats me like a baby because of his relationship with my dad. He is always like, ‘Call me chachu’. That’s the way he likes it,” she added.

Along with Ganubai Kathiawadi, Alia is awaiting the release of Brahmastra along with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

