Amazing! Amitabh Bachchan opens up about terrifying injury during 'Coolie' shoot, thanks fans for unwavering support; Says ‘I Can Never Repay’

The fight scene with Puneet, in which Bachchan nearly died from a failed jump, is one of the movie's most famous combat scenes. Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the quiz-based reality series ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati,’ invited Jasnil Kumar from Anwak, Uttar Pradesh, to the hot seat in episode 28.
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he is eternally grateful to his supporters and fans for their prayers for his health and rehabilitation after he sustained an injury while filming "Coolie."

Manmohan Desai and Kader Khan wrote and directed the action comedy "Coolie" in 1983. Amitabh Bachchan plays railway worker Iqbal Aslam Khan in the movie, who was separated from his mother Salma (Waheeda Rehman) as a result of Zafar's (Kadar Khan) preoccupation with her and the subsequent breakdown of her family and mental health.

Years later, Iqbal and Sunny, her sons, are brought together by fate and go out to rescue Salma from Zafar's captivity. Rati Agnihotri, Shoma Anand, Suresh Oberoi, and Puneet Issar are also featured.

The contestant asked, “Sir, I’d like to share something, In Ujjain, and at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Benaras, there are rituals conducted. When India is in the World Cup finals, or when there’s an India-Pakistan match; also, when the greatest actor of the century falls sick. We conduct rituals. This is the truth.”

Amitabh replied, “Thank you very much. I will always be grateful, When I got hurt in 1982 during the shoot of ‘Coolie‘, people prayed for my health and recovery, I can never forget that. It’s something owe to my well-wishers. I can never repay that debt I believe so. I’m here because of their wishes and prayers.” ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

