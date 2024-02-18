Amazing! Amy Jackson on the Evolution of Women in Action Films: A Step Towards Empowerment

Amy Jackson discusses the evolution of women in action films, highlighting the shift from glamour-centric roles to strong, impactful characters.
Amy Jackson

MUMBAI: As Amy Jackson gears up to portray a headstrong cop in the upcoming film 'Crakk,' she reflects on the evolution of women in action films and its empowering impact. Amy believes that the transformation of women's roles in action films is inspirational, as they are no longer confined to glamorous roles but are now portraying strong, impactful characters on screen.

Amy, who made her debut in 2010 with the Tamil film 'Madrasapattinam,' is vocal about the need for women to be represented as equals to male actors on screen. She emphasizes that women of all ages want to feel represented and seeing actresses embodying roles rather than just serving as eye candy is crucial for equality in cinema.

In 'Crakk,' directed by Aditya Datt, Amy will be seen performing deadly stunts alongside her co-stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi. She acknowledges the risks involved in such roles but stresses the importance of prioritizing safety and clear communication of limits.

Amy highlights the positive experience of working with Vidyut Jammwal, describing him as a seasoned professional whose expertise in executing daring action choreography instills trust in the director and storyline. She feels empowered to embrace her own stunts under his guidance, making the entire experience enriching and safe.

In conclusion, Amy emphasizes the importance of the evolving portrayal of women in action films, where they are not just relegated to glamorous roles but are given strong, impactful characters to portray. This shift represents a step towards equality in cinema and empowers women to embrace challenging roles with confidence.

