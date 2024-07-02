Lovely! Amy Jackson shares heartfelt moments from her emotional birthday celebration with fiancé Ed Westwick and son Andreas

MUMBAI: A few days after declaring her engagement to Ed Westwick, the star of Gossip Girl, Amy Jackson shared pictures from her private birthday celebration on Instagram. A small celebration with her son Andreas and fiancé Ed was held in honor of the actor's recent 32nd birthday.

She posted a video and some photos from her birthday party. The actor's kid helped her bake a cake as part of their birthday celebrations. She posted a picture of her room with cards and flowers in it. She also shared a cute video of Ed and Andreas shouting, "I love you guys," to Amy's fans. Additionally, Andreas wrote his mother beautiful birthday cards. A romantic dinner outing with her soon-to-be husband marked the end of her day. The post was captioned "It's been emosh" by her.

On Amy Jackson's birthday, Ed Westwick also showed affection for her on social media. He wished her a happy birthday on Instagram by posting a collage of silly and unguarded photos of herself with Amy. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Kid xx @iamamyjackson."

Amy and Ed had previously shared a joint Instagram post announcing their engagement on January 29. Ever since Ed got down on one knee in Gstaad, Switzerland, and proposed to her, they have exchanged magical photos.

Through an Instagram post, Amy and Ed announced their romance in June 2022. Amy shared a 2019 son named Andreas with George Panayiotou, with whom she was betrothed before she engaged to Ed.

Credit- The Indian Express

