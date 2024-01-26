Amazing! 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser Sets Bollywood Abuzz: A Blockbuster in the Making

MUMBAI: The teaser, delivering a perfect blend of action and grandiosity, has garnered unanimous praise within the film industry, sparking excitement for what seems to be a blockbuster in the making.

Notable personalities from Bollywood expressed their admiration for the teaser. Karan Johar, renowned producer-director, shared his enthusiasm on Instagram Stories, proclaiming, "Blockbuster loading!!! This looks kick-ass!!! Way to go."

Katrina Kaif, riding high on the positive response to her film 'Merry Christmas,' complimented the teaser, stating, "Looking superb buddy @aliabbaszafar @akshaykumar is looking SHARP loving the chemistry with @tigerjackieshroff."

Sunny Singh, in awe, exclaimed, "BOOM. Bach ke rehna, Hindustan hai hum. Forever favourite @AKSHAYKUMAR Sir."

Rakul Preet Singh couldn't contain her excitement, saying, "WOW WOW WOW. Hindustan hai hum. What a kickass teaser. Swaggg. Good luck to the entire team."

Genelia, joining the chorus, declared, "BLOCKBUSTER!!!! #bademiyanchotemiyan teaser looks awesome!! Congratulations."

Packed with entertainment, thrill, and high-octane action, the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser introduces an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. The anticipation is building as the film gears up for a theatrical release on Eid 2024, promising a cinematic treat for audiences.

