Amazing! Bobby Deol's Remarkable Comeback Journey: From 11 Consecutive Flops to Starring in Rs 300 Crore Film

Bobby Deol, once plagued by 11 consecutive flops, makes a stellar comeback as a villain, starring in the much-anticipated Rs 300 crore film "Kanguva."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 10:00
MUMBAI: The journey of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is a testament to resilience, talent, and a remarkable comeback in the film industry. Despite facing a challenging phase with 11 consecutive flops, Bobby has emerged stronger, earning praise for his performances as a villain and securing a pivotal role in the highly anticipated Rs 300 crore film, "Kanguva."

Born Vijay Singh Deol, Bobby Deol is the son of veteran star Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Beginning his career as a child actor in 1977 with "Dharam Veer," Bobby made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with "Barsaat" alongside Twinkle Khanna, which garnered success and acclaim. His breakthrough role came in "Gupt: The Hidden Truth," followed by several hits like "Kareeb," "Soldier," and "Yamla Pagla Deewana."

However, a challenging phase followed, marked by 11 consecutive flops, including films like "Chor Machaye Shor," "Jurm," and "Shakalaka Boom Boom." Despite the setbacks, Bobby Deol persisted, and in 2018, he made a notable comeback as a villain in "Race 3," a box office success.

Switching to OTT platforms, Bobby continued his winning streak with projects like "Class of 83" and the series "Aashram." His remarkable comeback reached new heights with the film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, where he delivered a standout performance as the antagonist, Abrar Haque. The film garnered over Rs 900 crore at the box office, solidifying Bobby's position in the industry.

Now, Bobby Deol is set to feature in the Tamil language fantasy action film "Kanguva," alongside Suriya and Disha Patani. With a reported budget of Rs 300 - 350 crore, the film is helmed by Sivakumar Jayakumar and scheduled to release on April 11, 2024. Bobby's journey from a struggling phase to starring in a high-budget film showcases his resilience and the industry's acknowledgment of his talent.

Bobby Deol, who reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per film, boasts a net worth of Rs 66 crore, including his 6 crore Vile Parle residence, where he resides with his wife, Tanya, and two sons.

