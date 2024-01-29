Gratitude! Bobby Deol praises Suriya's HUMILITY and down-to-earth nature in the collaborative project 'Kanguva’

MUMBAI: Suriya's Pan-Indian venture Kanguva with the first appearance of Bobby Deol's character "Udhiran," became a little more exciting. The poster featured an irrational and fiery Udhiran and was unveiled in honor of Bobby's birthday. With fans showering the actor with well wishes and accolades, Bobby's new persona was met with overwhelming enthusiasm.

Bobby responded to his first glimpse from Kanguva yesterday, his birthday, when speaking with the media, expressing his enthusiasm for the project. Regarding Suriya, Bobby Deol stated, “He is so humble and down to earth. He’s also a wonderful actor who does all of his stunts on his own.”

Speaking further, Bobby described Siva, the film's director, as both a fantastic person and a fantastic director. Bobby went on to provide additional information about the movie, saying that Kanguva has wrapped up filming and will be out this year.

Disha Patani plays the main role in Kanguva alongside Suriya and Bobby. Siva wrote and directed the movie, aiming to make up for the failure of his previous project starring Rajinikanth Annaatthe. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the soundtrack for Kanguva, which is being co-produced by Green Studios and UV Creations.

Bobby Deol will be making his Tollywood debut with Balakrishna's upcoming film, which is reportedly named NBK 109, in addition to his debut in the Tamil cinema industry with Kanguva. On the actor's birthday yesterday, a statement was made regarding the same. Under the Sithara Entertainment banner, NBK 109 is produced by Naga Vamsi and directed by K.S. Ravindra, better known as Bobby.

With Animal's success, Bobby appears to have opened up new opportunities for himself down South. Although Pawan Kalyan's period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu has verified Bobby's involvement, Kanguva and NBK 109 have been confirmed thus far. The Animal star is said to be playing the role of Aurangzeb in this drama.

Credit – Pinkvilla