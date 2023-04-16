Amazing! Cannes Film Festival: Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone and more Indian celebs who made it to the jury of the film festival

Well, many Indian celebs walk the red carpet at the Cannes, sometimes for their films or sometimes for the brand they promote. But, do you know many Indian celebs have been a part of the festival as a jury member?
Vidya Balan

MUMBAI:    Cannes Film Festival is an international film festival that takes place at Cannes, France, every year. Many films from different countries are screened at the event, and this year, Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat is the only Indian film to be screened at the festival.

Well, many Indian celebs walk the red carpet at the Cannes, sometimes for their films or sometimes for the brand they promote. But, do you know many Indian celebs have been a part of the festival as a jury member?

So, today let’s look at the list of Indian celebs who have been a part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival...

Mrinal Sen

Veteran filmmaker Mrinal Sen was the first Indian to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival. It was in the year 1982, when he served as the jury.

Arundhati Roy

Not just celebs from the film industry, but even the best selling author Arundhati Roy had made it to the Cannes Film Festival as a jury. She was a part of the jury in 2000.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes to Cannes mostly every year. She is mainly there for the brand that she promotes and has also been at the film festival for her movies. But, it was in 2003, when she was a part of the jury.

Nandita Das

Actress and filmmaker Nandita Das’ movies have made it to Cannes, and she has also served as the jury at the film festival.  Well, not just once, but she has been a part of the jury twice in 2005 and 2013.

Sharmila Tagore

While from the younger generation many actresses have made it to the jury at Cannes, from the veteran actresses it is only Sharmila Tagore who has served as a jury member. She was part of the jury in 2009.

Shekhar Kapur

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is known for his movies like Mr. India and Bandit Queen. He served as a jury at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan served as a jury member at the film festival in 2013. She presented Indian culture at the film festival wonderfully.

Deepika Padukone

Last year, Deepika Padukone attended the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. She grabbed everyone’s attention with her amazing outfits.

Now, let’s see who will be the next Indian celeb to join the list...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

