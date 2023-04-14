Shocking! Bollywood movies that are yet to see the light of the day

MUMBAI:A lot of times it happens that a movie is made but due to some reasons, it doesn't get a release or the release gets postponed. Many would feel that this happens only with movies that don't have a star. But, it also happens with movies having stars.

So, today let's look at the list of movies that are yet to see the light of day...

Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's untitled film

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Ileana D'Cruz have shot for a film and it's been more than a year since the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. But, it is not yet released.



Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/shocking-kajol-kareena-kapoor-khan-these-bollywood-celebs-had-awkward-moments-the

Woh Ladki Hai Kahan

One more Pratik Gandhi film is yet to release. Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, was wrapped up many months ago, but the movie has not seen the light of day.

Tejas

The shooting of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas has been wrapped up many months ago. The movie was slated to release last year, but it was postponed, and till now, the new release date is not yet announced.



Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/kangana-ranaut-feels-nepo-mafia-snatching-all-the-awards-deserving-talent-230221

Pippa starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur has been in the pipeline for the past couple of years. There were reports that the movie might release on OTT, but the makers cleared that it will get a theatrical release, however, the release date is not yet announced.

Bole Chudiyan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tammanaah Bhatia starrer Bole Chudiyan has also been made many years ago, But, the movie has not yet released.



For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.