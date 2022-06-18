Amazing! Commando fame Vidyut Jammwal surprises his female fan with a car ride, netizens’ reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI: Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal was recently spotted promoting his upcoming actioner Khuda Hafiz 2 posing for the paps. The actor arrived at the promotions in his luxurious Aston Martin DB 9, but what grabbed the attention was his special gesture towards his female fan who rushed to him, and expressed her feeling for her.

Jamwal acknowledged her feelings, hugged her, and then as a kind gesture, he asked her to hop in his car for a ride. The girl couldn't believe it for a while, and then she went into his car.

Also Read: Exclusive! I had to unlearn many things related to martial arts for my character: Vidyut Jammwal on Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2

This video became an instant viral sensation, and people hailed the Commando star's gesture.

A user asserted, "Legend omg, I'm dead." Another one wrote, "True gentleman." Another user asserted, "Most down to earth celebrity." A netizen added, "Jammu ka dildaar… proud of you #mevidyutjammwal." Another netizen added, "Hay such a greatest man I just love him." Another netizen said, "Wow he is so kind and humble by very down to earth guy vidyutjammwal."

One of the users asserted, "The real super hero." One of his fans called him superior than other Bollywood stars and said, "Or yehi andaaz inko sbse alag bnata h. Ye oro actor ki tarah nhii h.. muh fer ke chale jaate h saale. Luv u vidyut."

Also Read: Exclusive! Crime Patrol and Tanhaji actor Nissar Khan roped in for Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 71

Vidyut will soon be seen in Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha. The movie stars Vidyut, Shivaleeka Oberoi and Danish Husain in primary roles. Khuda Hafiz 2 will hit cinemas on July 8.

Credit: DNA