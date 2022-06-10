Amazing! Fans call Mouni Roy the main lead in Brahmastra; she says, “no need to create controversy”

Amazing! Fans call Mouni Roy the main lead in Brahmastra; she says, “no need to create controversy”

MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released on September 9th, 2022, and has been loved by the audiences. The film has exceeded their expectations as far as the VFX and special effects are concerned. Every character in the film has been well-etched, especially that of actress Mouni Roy, who many have called the surprise package in the film.

Fans were so impressed by Mouni’s character ‘Junoon’ that they have said it carried more weightage than the leading actress Alia Bhatt’s character Isha. Some have even gone so far to call the ‘Made In China’ actress as the main lead. 

Reacting to this the actress has said that people should not create unnecessary controversy by talking about such things. She said that she feels blessed the fans have given her so much love and appreciation. She has focused on her work and aimed at giving her best. 

On calling her the main lead of the film, Mouni has said that her fans have been very kind with their words and love. All her hard work is finally paying off in a way she never ever anticipated. She added that Brahmastra is everybody’s film and every character is important. It wouldn't be right to negate the contribution of any character in the film, as it is a teamwork. 

Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Shahrukh Khan in a cameo. 

Mouni Roy started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s most popular TV serial  Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and has appeared in many serials and movies since then. 

