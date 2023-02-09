Amazing! Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starring film earns a staggering amount of Rs 475.75 crores

MUMBAI: The third week of Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and others, came to a successful conclusion. This is a huge accomplishment for the Sunny Deol starrer as the movie matched the first-week earnings of Dream Girl 2 in week 3.

The movie is now aiming for all-time records after earning Rs 475.75 crores in 21 days. Until Thursday's release of Jawan, it will continue to increase numbers rapidly.

On day 21, Gadar 2 made between Rs. 7.80 and Rs. 8.10 crores in revenue, which are excellent figures for the movie. Gadar 2 benefited from two Raksha Bandhan vacations, and the buy two get two promotions ensured that the vacations were utilized to their fullest extent.

Although much will depend on Jawan's box office performance, the fantastic spike on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by an open week, could certainly help Gadar 2 become the biggest-grossing Hindi picture ever made, surpassing even the Rs 500 crore club.

Day Nett Box Office Collection In India

1 Rs 39 crores

2 Rs 42 crores

3 Rs 51.50 crores

4 Rs 38 crores

5 Rs 55.50 crores

6 Rs 32.50 crores

7 Rs 22.25 crores

8 Rs 20 crores

9 Rs 32 crores

10 Rs 38.25 crores

11 Rs 13.5 crores

12 Rs 12 crores

13 Rs 10 crores

14 Rs 8.5 crores

15 Rs 6.75 crores

16 Rs 12 crores

17 Rs 16 crores

18 Rs 4.50 crores

19 Rs 5 crores

20 Rs 8.5 crores

21 Rs 8 crores

Total Rs 475.75 crores in 21 days

Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), the father of Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), travels to Pakistan in the midst of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Sakina is portrayed once more by Ameesha Patel. The movie is a follow-up to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was set against the backdrop of the 1947 split.

