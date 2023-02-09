Amazing! Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starring film earns a staggering amount of Rs 475.75 crores

The movie is now aiming for all-time records after earning Rs 475.75 crores in 21 days. Until Thursday's release of Jawan, it will continue to increase numbers rapidly. This is a significant feat for the Sunny Deol-starring film, which in week three matched Dream Girl 2's first-week revenue.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 16:59
movie_image: 
Gadar 2

MUMBAI: The third week of Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and others, came to a successful conclusion. This is a huge accomplishment for the Sunny Deol starrer as the movie matched the first-week earnings of Dream Girl 2 in week 3.

The movie is now aiming for all-time records after earning Rs 475.75 crores in 21 days. Until Thursday's release of Jawan, it will continue to increase numbers rapidly.

Also read: Must Read! A new motion poster of Gadar 2 speaks about the father-son bond

On day 21, Gadar 2 made between Rs. 7.80 and Rs. 8.10 crores in revenue, which are excellent figures for the movie. Gadar 2 benefited from two Raksha Bandhan vacations, and the buy two get two promotions ensured that the vacations were utilized to their fullest extent.

Although much will depend on Jawan's box office performance, the fantastic spike on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by an open week, could certainly help Gadar 2 become the biggest-grossing Hindi picture ever made, surpassing even the Rs 500 crore club.

Day Nett Box Office Collection In India

1 Rs 39 crores

2 Rs 42 crores

3 Rs 51.50 crores

4 Rs 38 crores

5 Rs 55.50 crores

6 Rs 32.50 crores

7 Rs 22.25 crores

8 Rs 20 crores

9 Rs 32 crores

10 Rs 38.25 crores

11 Rs 13.5 crores

12 Rs 12 crores

13 Rs 10 crores

14 Rs 8.5 crores

15 Rs 6.75 crores

16 Rs 12 crores

17 Rs 16 crores

18 Rs 4.50 crores

19 Rs 5 crores

20 Rs 8.5 crores

21 Rs 8 crores

Total Rs 475.75 crores in 21 days

Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), the father of Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), travels to Pakistan in the midst of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Sakina is portrayed once more by Ameesha Patel. The movie is a follow-up to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was set against the backdrop of the 1947 split.

Also Read: WOW! Gadar 2, Tiger 3 and more; six sequels in next five months – Check out the list here

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Pinkvilla

 


 

Sunny Deol Tara Singh Ameesha Patel Sakina Utkarsh Sharma Gadar Gadar 2 box office Manish Wadhwa TV News Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 16:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Amusing! Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih's fun BTS from the sets of Kundali Bhagya is a must watch
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, and more...
Hilarious! Throwback to the time when Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan teased her by revealing THIS fact
MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Shukla, known for his work on TV, movies, and reality shows, passed away after a heart attack in...
Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Fans get emotional on Siddharth Shukla's second death anniversary, honor him on Twitter with #SiddharthShuklaLivesOn
MUMBAI: The industry is filled with so many great personalities and artists, but there are a few who leave a mark so...
Lock Upp Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 first runner up Abhishek Malhan to host the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first  ...
Wow! Ishita Dutta resumes work post delivering her baby boy, says “strange not having Vaayu by my side..”
MUMBAI: One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have been blessed with a baby boy...
Wow! Sheezan Khan announces sister Shafaq Naaz’s patch up with beau Zeeshan, check out their picture
MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz is a well known face in the Tv industry. She was recent;y in news when she made an appearance on...
Recent Stories
SIDHARTH SHUKLA
Hilarious! Throwback to the time when Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan teased her by revealing THIS fact
Latest Video
Related Stories
SIDHARTH SHUKLA
Hilarious! Throwback to the time when Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan teased her by revealing THIS fact
Rishab Shetty
Wow! Rishab Shetty to join hands with Ashutosh Gowariker for Pan Indian film, will go on the floor after Kantara 2
Avneet Kaur
Trolled! “Did she forgot to wear her pants” netizens trolls Avneet Kaur for her fashion in this new video
Argentinian
Shocking! Argentinian actor/Tv presenter Silvina Luna passes away at 43 after plastic surgery goes wrong
Amyra Dastur
Haawt! These bikini clicks of the actress Amyra Dastur are too hot to handle
Nayanthara
Whoa! Nayanthara’s 9 digit fee for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will make your jaws drop