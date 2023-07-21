Must Read! A new motion poster of Gadar 2 speaks about the father-son bond

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Gadar 2 is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year. The movie, which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead is directed by Anil Sharma. The movie is one of the much anticipated ones.

The two songs and the teaser of the movie have already got a big thumbs up from the fans all over. Now, they are looking forward to the trailer of the movie.

The same is still awaited and meanwhile, the makers dropped a new motion poster of the movie.

Well, this motion poster gives us the glimpses of what the movie will be about. The motion poster speaks of the father-son love and bond. Well, from the given motion poster, we can assume that this time, the prime focus of the movie would be Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma).

ALSO READ: Must Read! Here’s why Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s glimpse stands out

We have seen the bond of Tara and Jeete in Gadar and we are thrilled to witness it again in Gadar 2. Indeed, this motion poster has grabbed attention of the fans and has increased the excitement among them.

What are your views on this new motion poster of Gadar 2 and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Gadar 2 is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August, clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : WOAH! Hollywood biggie The Marvels to clash at the box office with Tiger 3; here’s how Salman Khan’s fans have reacted to it