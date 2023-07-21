Must Read! A new motion poster of Gadar 2 speaks about the father-son bond

The motion poster of the movie Gadar 2 is out and it speaks about the father-son bond.
Gadar

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Gadar 2 is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year. The movie, which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead is directed by Anil Sharma. The movie is one of the much anticipated ones.

The two songs and the teaser of the movie have already got a big thumbs up from the fans all over. Now, they are looking forward to the trailer of the movie.

The same is still awaited and meanwhile, the makers dropped a new motion poster of the movie. 

Well, this motion poster gives us the glimpses of what the movie will be about. The motion poster speaks of the father-son love and bond. Well, from the given motion poster, we can assume that this time, the prime focus of the movie would be Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and his son, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma).

We have seen the bond of Tara and Jeete in Gadar and we are thrilled to witness it again in Gadar 2. Indeed, this motion poster has grabbed attention of the fans and has increased the excitement among them.

What are your views on this new motion poster of Gadar 2 and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Gadar 2 is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August, clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

