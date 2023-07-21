WOAH! Hollywood biggie The Marvels to clash at the box office with Tiger 3; here’s how Salman Khan’s fans have reacted to it

MUMBAI :Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released on Eid this year, failed to make a mark at the box office. So, now, his fans have high expectations from Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Diwali this year.

While till now Tiger 3 was supposed to get a solo release, today it has been announced that Hollywood biggie The Marvels will also release on Diwali 2023. The trailer of the Hollywood film has been released, and we know that MCU has a huge fan following in India as well.

Also Read: WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jawan, Tiger 3 and more; biggies to look forward to in the second half of 2023

Well, Salman Khan’s fans have mixed reactions to Tiger 3 clashing with The Marvels. A netizen tweeted, “Tiger will hunt everything that comes in his way!!! #DiwaliTigerWali.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Maza nahi aaya shift your release date @Marvel_India beacuse #Tiger is coming.” One more netizen tweeted, “Sabko Tiger 3 se clash karna hai.” Check out the tweets below...

If a big film gets a solo release, it surely benefits it, but if two biggies release on the same day, they do play a hurdle for each other at the box office. So, let’s wait and watch whether this box office clash will be averted or it will take place.

Directed by Manessh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will have a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen as Pathaan in it. Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Also Read: OMG! Salman Khan gets injured on sets of Tiger 3, actor says ‘Tiger Zakhmi hai’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.