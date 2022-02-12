Amazing! ‘Gehraiyaan’ features Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Twitter is obsessed with Gehraiyaan and is loving it. Many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging website and shared a screenshot from the film. The film features a childhood picture of Anisha and Deepika.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday's ‘Gehraiyaan’ have been receiving much love from the audience ever since its release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

While fans are enjoying the film, they also made sure they noticed tiny details in the Shakun Batra directorial. Many social media users pointed out how Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone is a part of the film.

One fan shared the picture and wrote, "Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika Padukone among the family portraits! (sic)."

Earlier Ranveer Singh posted a black and white photo with his wife, passionately kissing her on the lips. Sharing the pic, Ranveer lauded Deepika for her performance in Gehraiyaan.

He wrote, “Doobeyhaan doobey Ek dooje mein yahaan Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced, and heartfelt artistry! ... at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan (sic).”

