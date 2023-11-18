Amazing! It’s been a year since Drishyam 2 released, THIS is what Ajay Devgn has to say

MUMBAI: Drishyam 2 turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2022. It was a time when films, especially remakes were not doing well in the theatres but the Ajay Devgn starrer really surprised each and every one with its first-weekend collection. In just 3 days, the movie collected Rs. 64.14 crores and finally the worldwide collection of Drishyam 2 was 344.38 cross.

Drishyam part one was also appreciated and was given the same love as Drishyam 2 and we cannot forget the anticipation of the audience when Drishyam 2 was announced.

The audience really loved the first part which became one of the reasons for the success of the second part. While the audience loved the movie, Ajay Devgn is here to remind us all that it’s been 1 year already.

That’s right! It’s been 1 year already since the movie released and the actor has posted about it on his Instagram profile. Check out the post below:

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and the rest of the cast really gave an amazing performance and won the audience’s heart.

Talking about the actor, Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Singham Again where we will also get to see actors like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and many more.

What do you think of Drishyam 2?