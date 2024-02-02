Amazing! Jaya Bachchan Embraces Meme Fame, Reveals Side-Hustle on Navya Naveli's Podcast

MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan shared her perspective on becoming an unintentional "meme-generator" and discussed her side-hustle on her grand-daughter Navya Naveli's podcast, 'What the Hell, Navya.'

Known for her playful banter with the paparazzi, Jaya expressed that she doesn't mind being a source of entertainment through memes. On the podcast, the trio—Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli—engaged in a conversation about the term 'Jaya-ing,' where being 'salty' is synonymous with the senior actress.

Shweta, addressing her mother, playfully labeled her as an "internet sensation" and a "meme-generator." Jaya, taking it in good humor, acknowledged her newfound online fame. Surprisingly, she revealed a unique side-hustle during the podcast, mentioning that she provides meals for those creating memes about her. However, she emphasized the importance of doing it respectfully.

The discussion took an interesting turn as they delved into the concept of side-hustle. Jaya Bachchan disclosed her involvement in this additional venture, showcasing her lighthearted approach to the memes circulating about her.

Shweta also touched upon the undervalued role of being a mother or housewife, highlighting it as a thankless job often taken for granted. She compared it to running a mini business, managing aspects like HR, finance, and day-to-day operations, shedding light on the multifaceted responsibilities associated with this role.

Jaya Bachchan's revelation on the podcast not only showcases her humility and humor but also adds a personal touch to her public image, making her more relatable to audiences.

