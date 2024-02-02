Amazing! Jaya Bachchan Embraces Meme Fame, Reveals Side-Hustle on Navya Naveli's Podcast

Veteran actress and politician, Jaya Bachchan, opens up about being an internet sensation and her unique side hustle.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 22:05
movie_image: 
Jaya

MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan shared her perspective on becoming an unintentional "meme-generator" and discussed her side-hustle on her grand-daughter Navya Naveli's podcast, 'What the Hell, Navya.'

Known for her playful banter with the paparazzi, Jaya expressed that she doesn't mind being a source of entertainment through memes. On the podcast, the trio—Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli—engaged in a conversation about the term 'Jaya-ing,' where being 'salty' is synonymous with the senior actress.

Shweta, addressing her mother, playfully labeled her as an "internet sensation" and a "meme-generator." Jaya, taking it in good humor, acknowledged her newfound online fame. Surprisingly, she revealed a unique side-hustle during the podcast, mentioning that she provides meals for those creating memes about her. However, she emphasized the importance of doing it respectfully.

Also Read:Trolled! "She never fails to disappoint us with her rude behavior" netizens troll Jaya Bachchan for this video

The discussion took an interesting turn as they delved into the concept of side-hustle. Jaya Bachchan disclosed her involvement in this additional venture, showcasing her lighthearted approach to the memes circulating about her.

Shweta also touched upon the undervalued role of being a mother or housewife, highlighting it as a thankless job often taken for granted. She compared it to running a mini business, managing aspects like HR, finance, and day-to-day operations, shedding light on the multifaceted responsibilities associated with this role.

Jaya Bachchan's revelation on the podcast not only showcases her humility and humor but also adds a personal touch to her public image, making her more relatable to audiences.

Also Read: Trolled! "She is Jaya Bachchan 2.0", netizens troll actress Kajol for her latest public appearance

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Prokerala 

    
 

Jaya Bachchan meme-generator Navya Naveli podcast side-hustle Shweta Bachchan internet sensation playful banter Bollywood Celebrity Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 22:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya: Wow! Kavya and Giriraj join hands to save Adhiraj from going to jail
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Finally! Farhan Akhtar Gears Up for Don 3: Ranveer Singh Takes the Thrilling Lead
MUMBAI: Excitement is building as Farhan Akhtar gears up for the much-anticipated directorial venture, Don 3, with...
Exclusive! “…I’m gonna struggle a lot and it’s gonna be really lonely at times but this is what I wanna spend my life doing…'' – Devangshi Sen on her love for acting
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved and followed stars of Indian cinema is Raveena Tandon. It is always a treat to...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan upset with the family coming between him and Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Amazing! Jaya Bachchan Embraces Meme Fame, Reveals Side-Hustle on Navya Naveli's Podcast
MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan shared her perspective on becoming an...
What! Shabana Azmi Joins Sunny Deol in A Pivotal Role for Lahore 1947
MUMBAI: Excitement is brewing as Bollywood stalwarts Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi unite on-screen for the first time in...
Recent Stories
Farhan
Finally! Farhan Akhtar Gears Up for Don 3: Ranveer Singh Takes the Thrilling Lead
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Farhan
Finally! Farhan Akhtar Gears Up for Don 3: Ranveer Singh Takes the Thrilling Lead
Shabana
What! Shabana Azmi Joins Sunny Deol in A Pivotal Role for Lahore 1947
Dhanush
Finally! Dhanush's Period Drama "Captain Miller" to Premiere on Leading OTT Platform
Varun
Finally! Varun Grover Unveils Poster and Release Date for Directorial Debut "All India Rank"
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Actor Ankur Jain reveals how he was recognized by people after THIS role, check out the full story inside
Mohanlal
Oh No! Controversy Surrounding Mohanlal's Neru: Allegations of Plagiarism and Script Theft Surface