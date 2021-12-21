Amazing! Kabir Khan hints at directing Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

MUMBAI: After the grand success of Kabir Khan’s directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan, superstar Salman Khan confirmed the sequel of the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at the promotional event of RRR. Salman stated that he worked with SS Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and they will team up soon for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

According to PTI, Salman said, "I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.”

Director Kabir Khan who has directed ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, has earlier mentioned that he is not much keen on sequels. He said, "I have often said that I am not very fond of sequels because I feel that one should not make a sequel just because the last film was successful. Having said that if Vijayendra Prasad is writing a story and Salman is excited about it then it would be a great story. I have not heard it yet. I do know that there's something being written. But, having said that I don't do sequels, I will never say never. Ultimately if the story excites me, as a filmmaker I will definitely jump for it."

Further talking about collaborating with Salman, the filmmaker said, "Of course, I would love to work with Salman again. I had a brilliant relationship with Salman. We have done three films together. So, if something excites both of us, and if we feel that there's something worth collaborating on of course we will collaborate whether it's a Bajrangi sequel or something else."

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a super hit at the Box Office in 2015. The film had even bagged the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Kabir is currently busy promoting his film 83 which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 24th December 2021.

