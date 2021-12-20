YAY:Good news for Salman Khan Fans! Gear up a SEQUEL of Bajrangi Bhaijaan…

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is a superstar of Bollywood and every year, the fans excitedly wait for his movies to release. The anticipation of the nation’s Bhai’s movies are a lot, one of his hit movies include Bajrangi Bhajaan.

Now comes some good news for the fans of the actor as there is a sequel being planned for the movie.

The story of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and starred Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres on 17 July 2015.

The sequel is to be written by S S Rajamouli's father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The actor attended the event to show support for Rajamouli and the 'RRR' team. Salman arrived at the venue straight from the airport.

Karan Johar, S S Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt were present at the big event. Also, Ajay Devgn was supposed to be present, however, he couldn't be there as he was not well. During the event, Salman talked about Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia and also exchanged some funny moments with KJo. He also talked about how Rajamouli's father gave him one of the best films of his career.

