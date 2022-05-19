Amazing! Kangana Ranaut becomes the first Indian to buy Mercedes Maybach S680 at a stupendous price of 5 crores.

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Dhaakad and we are sure to witness the Bollywood queen’s exquisite and Dhaakad performance in the film.

Prior to the release of her film, she gifted herself a cool, new car at a ginormous price and managed to become the first Indian to be the owner of a luxurious Mercedes Maybach S680. Of course, the queen has to like her luxuries and we are happy for her. She has always been vocal about her views that manage to land her in some controversies but her brave personality keeps her going and she doesn’t shy away from giving her opinions.

Kangana has been the recipient of many awards and amongst the most special ones is the National Award. She is an extremely talented actress and her choices in scripts are very stellar and tasteful. As for tasteful living, the actress does enjoy it and we can see that as she gifted herself this ride, priced at a whopping 5 crores.

In a video, it is also seen that the actress’s mother performs the Puja for her daughter’s new ride. The car is seen decked up in garlands and was showered with flowers to bless it as part of customary rituals. It is also reported that the car is sold out in India till 2023 and Kangana being the proud owner of one such car is really admirable.

Credits: Bollywoodshaadis.com