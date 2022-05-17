Shocking! Kangana Ranaut says no one from Bollywood is qualified to be her friend

MUMBAI: Born in the small town of Himachal Pradesh, called Bhambla, Kangana was always a rebel. From fighting for equality at home to surviving on bare minimum during her earliest days in Mumbai, Kangana’s journey is a total Bollywood potboiler. Kangana does not mince her words when it comes to expressing her dislike for her fellow Bollywood celebrities. The actor has now said once again that she has no friends in the industry. She even said that she can't think of one single person in Bollywood whom she would like to host at her home.

Asked to name three people from Bollywood she would invite for Sunday brunch at her home, Kangana said, "Bollywood se to is seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao" (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It's fine if you meet them outside but don't invite them home).

When asked if she has not a single friend in Bollywood, Kangana said, "Nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye" (Not at all, these people are not worthy of becoming my friend. That requires qualification).

Kangana will be seen as a super-spy named Agent Agni in Dhaakad, a spy action-thriller that stars Arjun Rampal as antagonist Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years.

The actress had done Queen in a shoestring budget. In fact, it was said she didn’t charge a penny until the movie emerged a runway hit. Her career post Queen only strengthened her position in the film industry. The rest, as they say, is history — she went on to win multiple awards for her performances and turned a director and a producer.

Credits: Hindustan Times