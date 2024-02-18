Amazing! Karan Singh Grover acknowledges Bipasha Basu as his harshest critic; Says ‘She is brutally honest’

MUMBAI: In the realms of film and television, Karan Singh Grover is among the most recognizable faces. The actor became well-known for his role in the popular serial Dil Mil Gaye, where he mesmerized millions of viewers with his good looks. Now, after his recent release of Fighter, Karan is rejoicing in its success. He is happily married to the stunning actress Bipasha Basu, and the two of them have a daughter named Devi.

In a recent interview with the popular news portal, Karan Singh Grover discussed the best feedback he received for his role in the most recent movie, Fighter. The actor showered Bipasha Basu, his better half, with praise for offering him the most insightful feedback after watching the movie. Karan went on to say how his wifey was moved to tears by his performance in the movie.

He said, “She loved Fighter, she cried a lot during the interval. She knew what the story was, obviously, but she still had that reaction. I was in the film, and I was still crying. Even my friend was crying, though we were pretending not to cry and that takes a lot of energy. But she was so happy, she said, she was proud of me, and she loved how I portrayed the character.”

In addition, Karan Singh Grover acknowledged in the same conversation that his wife Bipasha Basu has remained his worst critic and is the one who always offers him the most frank criticism, regardless of how awful it is. Despite his natural sensitivity, he said, Bipasha always manages to give him the harshest insights and advice. Karan explained why having this practice is equally important for artists.

He also mentioned, “You know you need one person in your life always to make sure that they show you or they tell you how it is. They tell you the truth exactly, no matter how it is, no matter how you feel about it, you need to have that. Everyone has to have that for one person in their life and Bipasha is that one person for me. "If she knows it will hurt you, she will not do anything to make it hurt less. She will tell you exactly what it is because that is the truth and that you should know. She is not blunt, she is brutal. She is brutally honest. So for her to say what she said, that means that she's telling the truth and that's exactly how she felt.”

Previously, Karan Singh Grover discussed the rising fame his baby girl Devi has been enjoying since her birth in an interview with a well-known news blog. For those who don't know, the famous parents decide not to let the paparazzi take pictures of their daughter. Nevertheless, everyone is always enthralled by the baby girl's adorable antics. Speaking about the same, the devoted father said that he must hide Devi's face since she always sends out a kiss and says "love you" to everyone.

Karan Singh Grover discussed his daughter Devi's childhood medical condition a diagnosis of two holes in her heart in one of his earlier interviews. Drawing inspiration from his film Fighter, Karan asserted that his little daughter was the "little fighter" among all of them. He stated, “If you knew her story, even though she’s 14 months old, she was born with two holes in her heart, and we had to go through an open-heart surgery. When Mamta (Marflix) first heard about it, she’s like, ‘She’s a fighter.’ I was like, ‘Dude, she is the smallest littlest fighter that we have, and she was the first one.’”

