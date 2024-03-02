Woah! Karan Singh Grover shares insightful parenting tips received from Hrithik Roshan during the Fighter shoot; Says ‘There was a multi-dimensional bond with him’

MUMBAI : Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starred in director Siddharth Anand's newly released movie Fighter, but it also included a strong supporting cast that included Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Karan was Hrithik's first co-star, claimed that the two actors became close on set and that Hrithik frequently gave him parenting advice.

Hrithik is the father of two adolescent sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. According to Karan, he had to leave his daughter Devi's side for the Fighter shoot when she was only five days old.

Karan revealed in an interview, “There are some similar interests between me and Hrithik over which we bonded plus my baby was just five days old when we started the first schedule in Tejpur.” Karan added, “He gave me a few parenting tips and sent a few interviews of scientists and doctors around the world basically on how to bring up a child, so that was really nice of him. So, there was a multi-dimensional bond with him”

He also added how Deepika was very “easy to bond with. She is a very happy, cool, down-to-earth person and it was very important for us to bond.”

Deepika had mentioned in a previous BTS video how crucial it was for the members of the ensemble to get along off-screen for them to provide a powerful performance. Karan repeated that the director of the movie also made sure that the actors got along.

“The captain of the ship Siddharth, is somebody, who would kind of make the actors of his film spend time with each other somehow. Even during the scenes, when he calls for a cut, we were almost always together on set,” said Karan.

Fighter debuted on January 25 and brought in a huge amount of money at the box office. However, during the week, the numbers began to decline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express

