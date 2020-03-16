Amazing! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor to join hands for another project?

MUMBAI: Also read: Hilarious! Kareena Kapoor Khan rubbishes her pregnancy rumours; Check out her humorous way of conveying the news

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen with Aamir Khan in the remake of ‘Forrest Gump’, Laal Singh Chaddha. The former starred Tom Hanks while Aamir will reprise that role in the film.

The actress had previously collaborated with Rhea Kapoor for Veere Di Wedding in 2018 and it turned out to be a promising project. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Now, according to reports Kareena and Rhea are to collaborate for another project that will be helmed by Lootcase fame director Rajesh Krishnan. According to a source, not much information is available around the subject of the film and it is supposedly in the planning stage.

“However, they have discussed an idea, which they have both loved and are excited to collaborate once again for it. The script is being developed and more big names are expected to join the cast and an official announcement will be made soon.” Added the source.

Also read: Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post

Credits: Pinkvilla