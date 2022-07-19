Hilarious! Kareena Kapoor Khan rubbishes her pregnancy rumours; Check out her humorous way of conveying the news

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update that will surely lead you to laugh out loud. Find out what Kareena has to say as she rubbishes pregnancy rumours that had been percolating.

Recently, Kareena’s rumoured pregnancy was making rounds on the internet and the netizens speculated a third child for Saifeena. The internet was buzzing with memes around the same and around other Bollywood couples like Vicky-Katrina and Ranveer-Deepika.

After Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy came to light, rumours around other actresses started making headlines but that is just what they were, Rumours!

Now, Kareena took to her Instagram to finally silence the hoopla and confirm that she is not pregnant. “Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country…”, said the Bollywood diva as she posted a hilarious story on her Instagram. Check out!

So, now that it’s clear that Bebo isn’t pregnant with her child, we are sure the fans might be a little disappointed but she did have a way to convey the news in a humorous fashion that is sure to leave you with a big wide grin.

