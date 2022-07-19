Hilarious! Kareena Kapoor Khan rubbishes her pregnancy rumours; Check out her humorous way of conveying the news

Now, Kareena took to her Instagram to finally silence the hoopla and confirm that she is not pregnant. “Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country…”, said the Bollywood diva as she posted a hilarious story on her Instagram.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 23:59
movie_image: 
Hilarious! Kareena Kapoor Khan rubbishes her pregnancy rumours; Check out her humorous way of conveying the news

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update that will surely lead you to laugh out loud. Find out what Kareena has to say as she rubbishes pregnancy rumours that had been percolating.

Also read: Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post

Recently, Kareena’s rumoured pregnancy was making rounds on the internet and the netizens speculated a third child for Saifeena. The internet was buzzing with memes around the same and around other Bollywood couples like Vicky-Katrina and Ranveer-Deepika.

After Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy came to light, rumours around other actresses started making headlines but that is just what they were, Rumours!

Now, Kareena took to her Instagram to finally silence the hoopla and confirm that she is not pregnant. “Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country…”, said the Bollywood diva as she posted a hilarious story on her Instagram. Check out!

So, now that it’s clear that Bebo isn’t pregnant with her child, we are sure the fans might be a little disappointed but she did have a way to convey the news in a humorous fashion that is sure to leave you with a big wide grin.

For more such updates, keep up with Tellychakkar!

Also read: Shocking! Karan Johar dropped Kareena Kapoor Khan from Kal Ho Naa Ho and the reason will leave you in splits

Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Katrina Kaif Vicky Kushal Taimur Jeh Karishma Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Sara Ali Khan Ibrahim Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar Bollywood
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 23:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hilarious! Kareena Kapoor Khan rubbishes her pregnancy rumours; Check out her humorous way of conveying the news
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update that will surely lead you to laugh out loud. Find out...
Kundali Bhagya: What! Arjun pulls Preeta close to stab her
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Oh No! Agastya in a big trouble as Tara comes to meet him
MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Shocking! “Everything will be unfolded soon”, says Charu Asopa while reacting to Rajeev Sen’s comment
MUMBAI: We already know that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making headlines over their messy divorce and...
Exclusive! “The most exciting thing for me on the sets of Kundali Bhagya was that I was shooting at the same location where my previous show – Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi was shot”, Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora aka Arjun
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Dhamaka! Happiness enters the Shah Family once again
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Hilarious! Kareena Kapoor Khan rubbishes her pregnancy rumours; Check out her humorous way of conveying the news
Hilarious! Kareena Kapoor Khan rubbishes her pregnancy rumours; Check out her humorous way of conveying the news
Latest Video