Amazing! Katrina Kaif is PERSONALLY taking care of all the arrangements of Juhu apartment purchased by Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: It's all happening out there at the apartment that Vicky Kaushal has bought in Juhu. A visit to the building reveals that Vicky and Katrina will occupy the 8th floor; a source out there tells us that it's a building where the entire floor is given to one family only.

The source further tells us that the decor is being done at a good pace and Vicky and Katrina are expected to occupy their new home sometime in December.

A source close to the couple said Katrina has been visiting the house and taking an active interest in the decor and other arrangements. "Sometimes she comes with Vicky, sometimes alone," the source adds.

Vicky and Katrina are expected to become man and wife in December. The marriage is likely to happen in Rajasthan. They have been in a relationship for nearly 2 years now.

Credit: ETimes