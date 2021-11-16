WOW! Check out inside photos of Vicky Kaushal's luxurious Mumbai home

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular actors in B-town.

The actor, who has been a part of several critically acclaimed films, has a huge fan following.

ALSO READ: What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to have a DESTINATION WEDDING in Rajasthan?

Today let’s take a look at inside photos of Vicky Kaushal's home. His home is lavish, elegant, and subtle, with a diverse palette of colours.

Bedroom: Vicky's room has a cosy, wood-floored ambience. Instead of a standard bed, the actor has a floor end in his bedroom. His bedroom furniture is made of light wood, including his wardrobe, TV unit, and side tables. The room is completed with beige drapes.

Dining Hall: Vicky Kaushal is shown eating lunch, and one can see a frosted glass dining table in the dining area.

Balcony: His home has an artificial grass balcony that gives it a natural feel.

Gym: Vicky Kaushal and his younger brother Sunny Kaushal enjoy going to the gym, and when gyms were closed due to the lockdown, the boys worked out at their home gym. They have a specialised workout space with a gym bench, various dumbbell sets, and a softball.

Bedroom view: The actor has a great view of the city from his room's window.

Vicky Kaushal is currently making headlines for his personal life. There are rumours that he is going to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif in December. Their fans are eagerly waiting for them to announce their wedding. According to the media reports, they are likely to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Hotel, Rajasthan. The much-awaited wedding can happen in December, however, the couple has not confirmed the news.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Woah! Checkout the GUEST LIST at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s WEDDING

CREDIT: DNAINDIA