Amazing! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's anniversary: The couple's discreet approach and rise to popularity among fans

MUMBAI: The relationship between actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was always rumored to be on, but until they decided to shock their fans by revealing their engagement, the couple maintained a studied silence. Although the two made their "permanent booking" a year ago, they dated for a few years before getting married in a stunning Jaisalmer wedding.

(Also read: What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage)

On the set of their movie Shershaah, where he played the Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and she was his love interest Dimple, Sidharth, and Kiara are rumored to have fallen in love. In addition to photos from the same vacation spots and sporadic appearances together, one of the biggest clues the public received came from the promotional trailers for their movie Shershaah, where their chemistry spoke loudest.

Prior to this, Kiara clarified in a Femina interview that they both choose not to allow their personal lives to get in the way of their hard work as actors.

“Before we were married, it was an issue because we wanted to protect our relationship. Later, it became about protecting their identity as actors. We are both self-made actors and have earned our spaces in the industry on our own. It’s something that we’ve put so much hard work into that we would not want it to be taken away by having the focus shift to our personal lives,” Kiara said.

Their same philosophical backgrounds also contribute to their strong sense of unity in how they handle their relationship. The two performers have non-filmy familial histories. Kiara is from Mumbai, and Sidharth is from New Delhi. Both of them have acknowledged that their families are their top priority.

Sidharth stated in his episode on Koffee With Karan 8, “Both of us have that upbringing. Even though she grew up in Mumbai, she is very disconnected. She is not so skewed by whatever is happening in the industry or behind the camera, I like that. I find that very refreshing. She could be in any profession… She handles her stardom in a way, possibly in a similar way that I like it. Even today, we like spending time together and meeting families. I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do thanks to her.”

The pair eventually shared a lovely photo and text to announce their nuptials, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

The actor-couple is aware that people are curious about their relationship. As a result, they shared a video of their special day with their fans after being married. Thus far, there has been no other glimpse into their wedding celebrations.

In an interview, Kiara explained why she decided to make the film available to the public. “It was a beautiful union, and, of course, we wanted to share it with everybody. We are public figures, and a certain inquisitiveness comes with it – which is fine. It’s even sweet. But it cannot take away from our work. We are actors first and that’s what we want to be known for,” she said.

The two of them frequently share photos of themselves on holidays and other special occasions. It's safe to say that they have managed to strike a healthy and graceful balance between their love of performing and their celebrity status.

(Also read: Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage )

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express