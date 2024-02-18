Amazing! Kiran Rao: A Strong Bond Beyond Marital Ties with Aamir Khan

Filmmaker Kiran Rao sheds light on her enduring bond with her former husband Aamir Khan, emphasizing their profound connection transcending mere marital status.
movie_image: 
Kiran

MUMBAI: Despite the end of their 15-year marriage in July 2021, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan maintain a resilient bond, rooted in mutual respect and shared creative pursuits. Kiran affirms, "It came naturally to us because we started off working together, and even after we became partners, we continued working together."

Their relationship, characterized by familial warmth and honesty, extends beyond traditional marital norms. Kiran reflects on their amicable parting, devoid of acrimonious disputes or discord, as they sought to redefine their bond while preserving their family unit. She elaborates, "We just wanted to redefine our relationship. We wanted to remain a family, but not be married."

Despite their separation, Kiran and Aamir maintain a collaborative dynamic, with Kiran offering her insights on cinema, which Aamir values deeply. Their shared perspectives and mutual respect underscore the strength of their enduring bond.

Kiran also emphasizes the inclusivity and warmth within their extended family, comprising Aamir's first wife Reena, their daughter Ira, and other relatives. Their close-knit gatherings and shared living arrangements exemplify a commitment to nurturing relationships beyond marital ties.

For Kiran, maintaining these familial connections post-divorce is paramount, emphasizing the importance of genuine affection and camaraderie. She affirms, "We may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family."

