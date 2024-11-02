Must read! Kiran Rao opens up on Aamir Khan and she embraces a non-glamorous lifestyle; Shares insight on keeping her son away from the public spotlight

MUMBAI: Despite their divorce, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao are redefining the meaning of a true relationship and commitment. After being hitched in 2005, the couple declared their split in July 2021. However, even after welcoming their son Azad Rao Khan in December 2011, they are still co-parenting him.

(Also read: Congratulations! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally married, check out the inside pics here)

Aamir and Kiran, who are among the most well-liked people in the film industry, keep their son Azad hidden from the public and only visit him on special occasions. The Laapataa Ladies director clarified this in a recent interview.

Kiran Rao currently ready for the release of Laapataa Ladies, the film she is directing. Together with Aamir Khan and the rest of the cast and crew, she has been promoting the movie. She revealed details about her relationship with her ex-husband in a recent interview with popular news portal, particularly about their son Azad. The director argued that kids had the right to privacy.

“I feel like children should have their privacy. Kids who are interested in coming in public then sure, but Azad never really was interested in these big events, so we let him have his privacy. Aamir and I, as people, are very unassuming. We are not the kind of glamorous people who go out and party or go to events all that much. I think it follows from the fact that we don’t go, so he doesn’t have a reason to be out and about on the red carpet,” she said further adding, “He is not as interested and neither am I too keen to take him. I think children need to find their own areas of interest.”

Kiran Rao also discussed Azad's taste for animation in addition to this. She described how, due to heightened emotions, her overly sensitive and sympathetic son would get a little scared of movies and would get impacted by things that other children could find perfectly normal. She gave the example of having to leave the movie theater when she and her 12-year-old son watched a TIE Fighter crash and he inquired, "What happened to the pilot?"

She claimed that at first, Azad would have trouble seeing live-action. “He can watch animation, but live action is too close to home. Having said that now he is 12, I am sure he is ready to watch stuff,” she revealed that her son has not yet seen her most recent movie, Laapataa Ladies.

Needless to say, even after their split, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have remained one other's strongest friends. Professionally, the two work together and share in one other's happiness. Kiran Rao was most recently spotted having a great time at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding with her son Azad.

Aamir Khan was also questioned about his post-divorce collaboration with Kiran Rao in a recent interview with a well-known news source. The actor responded to the same in a witty but appropriate way, stating that no doctor has ever suggested that getting divorced turns you into an enemy. He continued by saying that he was lucky that Rao entered his life and that their path together was fullfilling.

Mr. Perfectionist went on to say that they are "like a family" and that they have always been linked on an emotional and humanitarian level. In response to Khan's claim, Rao maintained that they enjoy their collaborative and interpersonal work. Aamir responded by joking that it's entertaining when she even scolds him occasionally.

(Also read: Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding extravaganza; the couple set for pheras in a luxurious Udaipur hotel; Details inside!)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla