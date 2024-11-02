Must read! Aamir Khan feels fortunate to collaborate with Kiran Rao despite divorce; Says ‘I feel that I got lucky because Kiran’

MUMBAI: For Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan are working together once again. The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and is slated for release in March of this year. After 15 years of marriage, Aamir and Kiran called it quits in 2021. Aamir responded that they are still emotionally attached when asked about their ability to collaborate after their divorce.

Aamir Khan responded to a question on the ex-couples potential professional reunion by saying, “Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai?” (Has a doctor said that when a divorce happens, you immediately become enemies)

He continued, “I feel that I got lucky because Kiran came into my life. Our journey was very fulfilling and we made a lot of things together–personally and professionally. We are connected on a human and emotional level, and we will always be. We are like a family..”

Aamir spoke favorably of Kiran and remarked, “I think Kiran is a wonderful mind and she is intelligent. And she even shouts at me sometimes, I enjoy that too. We are very excited about the work we do together.” Kiran agreed with Aamir as well and said, “We enjoy working with each other.”

In 2021, Kiran and Aamir announced their split in a joint statement. A part from their statement said, “Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”

Azad Rao is still co-parented by Aamir and Kiran. Kiran was also present for the wedding of Ira Khan, Aamir's daughter. On March 5, Laapata Ladies will be released in theaters. The main actors in the movie are Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam. Screenplay writer Sneha Desai wrote the movie.

