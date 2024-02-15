Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire

MUMBAI: As Kriti Sanon marks a decade in the film industry, she reflects on her journey with gratitude and a desire to inspire others. From her humble beginnings as a college graduate to winning a National Film Award, Sanon's evolution in Bollywood has been both remarkable and inspiring.

Sanon, known for her versatile talents in acting, dancing, fashion, and fitness, made her Bollywood debut in 2014 alongside Tiger Shroff in "Heropanti." Since then, she has delivered acclaimed performances in films like "Bareilly Ki Barfi," "Luka Chuppi," and "Mimi," the latter earning her a National Film Award for Best Actress.

In a recent interview, Sanon expressed disbelief at how quickly the past decade has flown by. She recalls a time during college when acting wasn't even on her radar, highlighting her journey from discovering her passion for acting to fully embracing it. She hopes to leave a lasting impact and serve as an inspiration to aspiring artists dreaming of a career in the entertainment industry.

With an engineering degree from Noida's Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Sanon credits her background for her enduring curiosity and thirst for knowledge. This trait has fueled her personal and professional growth, leading her to constantly seek new challenges and opportunities for self-improvement.

Sanon's approach to acting is fluid, eschewing a fixed process to allow for experimentation and growth. She thrives on tackling roles that push her beyond her comfort zone, relishing the diversity and novelty that each new project brings.

Her upcoming film, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," is described as an entertaining love story with a unique twist. Co-starring Shahid Kapoor, the film explores the concept of human-robot relationships, offering a fresh perspective on the age-old theme of love in cinema.

Sanon's enthusiasm for her craft is palpable, as she looks forward to continuing her journey of self-discovery and artistic exploration. Her dedication to her craft and her desire to inspire others serve as a testament to her passion and commitment to excellence in the world of entertainment.

