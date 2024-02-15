Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire

In a recent interview, Sanon expressed disbelief at how quickly the past decade has flown by
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 20:47
movie_image: 
Kriti

MUMBAI: As Kriti Sanon marks a decade in the film industry, she reflects on her journey with gratitude and a desire to inspire others. From her humble beginnings as a college graduate to winning a National Film Award, Sanon's evolution in Bollywood has been both remarkable and inspiring.

Sanon, known for her versatile talents in acting, dancing, fashion, and fitness, made her Bollywood debut in 2014 alongside Tiger Shroff in "Heropanti." Since then, she has delivered acclaimed performances in films like "Bareilly Ki Barfi," "Luka Chuppi," and "Mimi," the latter earning her a National Film Award for Best Actress.

In a recent interview, Sanon expressed disbelief at how quickly the past decade has flown by. She recalls a time during college when acting wasn't even on her radar, highlighting her journey from discovering her passion for acting to fully embracing it. She hopes to leave a lasting impact and serve as an inspiration to aspiring artists dreaming of a career in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: OMG! When Kriti Sanon revealed that a choreographer left her in tears, “She was very rude to me…”

 

With an engineering degree from Noida's Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Sanon credits her background for her enduring curiosity and thirst for knowledge. This trait has fueled her personal and professional growth, leading her to constantly seek new challenges and opportunities for self-improvement.

Sanon's approach to acting is fluid, eschewing a fixed process to allow for experimentation and growth. She thrives on tackling roles that push her beyond her comfort zone, relishing the diversity and novelty that each new project brings.

Her upcoming film, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," is described as an entertaining love story with a unique twist. Co-starring Shahid Kapoor, the film explores the concept of human-robot relationships, offering a fresh perspective on the age-old theme of love in cinema.

Sanon's enthusiasm for her craft is palpable, as she looks forward to continuing her journey of self-discovery and artistic exploration. Her dedication to her craft and her desire to inspire others serve as a testament to her passion and commitment to excellence in the world of entertainment.

Also Read:Woah! Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she steps out for a movie promotions, we really cannot take our eyes off her

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Kriti Sanon Bollywood 10 years Anniversary inspiration acting Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Shahid Kapoor Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 20:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
MUMBAI: Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Hrithik Roshan gears up to start shooting for the highly anticipated "War...
Amazing! Kriti Sanon Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Aims to Inspire
MUMBAI: As Kriti Sanon marks a decade in the film industry, she reflects on her journey with gratitude and a desire to...
Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate
MUMBAI: Nearly half a decade ago, Zoya Akhtar's groundbreaking film "Gully Boy" hit the screens, making waves with its...
Sunflower 2 trailer! Sonu is back in the society and this time with some added elements
MUMBAI : One of the most loved series of all time is Sunflower which was premiered on Zee5 the show which was directed...
Exclusive! "The idea is to create an authentic campus based story" Bejoy Nambiar on his upcoming movie Dange
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Danfe has been the talk of the town ever since the first look was out the movie that has some...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Lovely! Kunal confesses his love to Vandana and pulls her close
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Hrithik
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Hrithik
Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence
Ranveer
Wow! Gully Boy Completes 5 Years: Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrate
Bejoy
Exclusive! "The idea is to create an authentic campus based story" Bejoy Nambiar on his upcoming movie Dange
Dange
Dange trailer! Strong acting and great face off is something we expect from the movie
hema
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Must Read! “Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions; It was brewing for a while”
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans