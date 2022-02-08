Amazing! Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan share adorable pic on the wrap up of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives 2, fans reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI: Netflix original series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives is gearing up for its second season. The team on Monday announced that they had wrapped up the shoot of the show. Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor shared photos near the Gateway of India announcing the ‘wrap up’.

In the photos, Maheep is seen wearing a white loose kurta paired with a pair of blue denim. Seema, on the other hand, donned frayed jeans and a denim jacket with a neon green crop top underneath. The two aced the casual chic look as they posed for the photographer. In another picture, the two are seen sitting on a private ferry. Their friend and co-star Neelam Kothari also shared a video on her Instagram story from their ride on the Arabian Sea.

A lot of fans and their friends seemed excited about the new season. While actor Anjali Anand wrote, “Can’t wait,” a fan wondered about its release date as he wrote, “When is it comingggg.”

Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari had kick-started the shoot of the second season in November last year. Sharing the teaser of the second season, Karan Johar had then posted, “Our favourite Bollywood wives are more fabulous than ever. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is now filming!”

Credit: The India Express