Amazing! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share close moments at a friend's wedding amidst breakup speculations

When asked about wedding preparations in a recent episode, Malaika co-hosts Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Farah Khan, hinted at being single and open to remarriage. This follows her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's wedding to makeup artist Sshura Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 11:54
MUMBAI: Rumors circulated that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were split. When asked about wedding preparations in a recent episode, Malaika co-hosts Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Farah Khan, hinted at being single and open to remarriage. This follows her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's wedding to makeup artist Sshura Khan.

(Also read: What! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor almost broke up a few months ago? Details inside!)

Farah questioned Malaika in a video shared by Sony TV, “In 2024, will you go from being a single parent cum actress to double parent cum actress?” The question puzzled Malaika, “Should I take someone in my lap again? Was this mean?” When Gauahar Khan intervened and explained, “This means, are you going to get married?”

Malaika said she is open to marrying anyone who asks. "If there is someone then 100 per cent I will get married," she stated. "Koi hai nahi, bahut hai," Farah said confidently. Malaika said, "When I say koi hai, matlab koi puche shaadi ke liye, main kar lungi." Farah questioned her again, "Koi bhi puchega toh kar loge?" Malaika agreed. "Once bitten, twice very shy," she explained.

In the midst of all of this, Malaika was photographed with her alleged boyfriend Arjun Kapoor during Karishma Karamchandani's pre-wedding festivities. Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Avantika Malik were among those who attended the event.

A snapshot shared on social media shows the 'Team Bride.' Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora can be seen posing with the bride, as can fashion designer Arpita Mehta. Arjun Kapoor sported a pastel blue kurta with white pajamas, while Malaika looked lovely in a lime green lehenga with a net dupatta. Another photo shows Malaika and Arjun with their wedding guests, who include Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, and Avantika Malik.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite some time. The couple made their romance public in 2019 and have been frequently photographed together.

(Also read: Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –News 18

