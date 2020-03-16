Amazing! Malayalam playback singer Manjari gets hitched to Jerin

Manjari was introduced to the world of film music by Ilaiyaraaja in the Sathyan Anthikad movie, 'Achuvinte Amma'. She sang two songs in the movie, a duet 'Swasathin Thalam' with Dr. K.J. Yesudas and a solo 'Tamarakuruvikku' in the movie.

movie_image: 




Now, Manjari has married her childhood friend Jerin. The singer shared a picture and a video on her Instagram handle, also featuring Jerin. Earlier, she gave fans a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities on social media.

Manjari shared a video after her wedding, in which the newlyweds are seen sitting inside a car. She captioned the video, “Wedding day #wedding #bride #groom #bestwishes.”

Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manjari (@m_manjari)

Actors Manju Pillai, Navya Nair, Bhamaa, Munna Simon and filmmaker Prajesh Sen dropped comments congratulating the couple. One person commented, “So happy to hear ...God bless you both.” Another one wrote, “Truckloads of happiness for you Manjari. All the best for your married life.”

The marriage ceremony was attended by the couple's close relatives and friends. The wedding took place in Thiruvananthapuram. As per a report by Manorama online, after the wedding, the couple arranged a party for the differently-abled children in the Magic Academy of Gopinath Muthukad.

Since her debut, she has worked with the likes of Ramesh Narayan, Ilayaraaja, M. G. Radhakrishnan, Kaithapram Viswanathan, Vidyasagar, M. Jayachandran, Ouseppachan, Mohan Sithara, and the late Raveendran Master and Johnson Master.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

