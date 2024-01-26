Amazing! Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif's net worth, Exploring the wealth and fortune of Bollywood diva

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif's path from being an outsider to one of Bollywood's reigning princesses is nothing short of a cinematic fairy tale. She began her career as a model, had her Bollywood debut with Boom, and then shot to popularity with Namaste London in 2007. Since then, she hasn't looked back. Katrina Kaif's net worth as she elegantly enters her 40s reflects the accumulation of years of achievement and hard work.

This article will provide a clear image of Katrina Kaif's financial prowess by revealing fascinating facts about her net worth in rupees, her varied income sources, wise investments, and more.

Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, with a projected net worth of INR 224 crore in 2024, according to the popular news portal. According to another news portal report, her annual earnings are estimated to be around INR 30 crore, while her monthly income is INR 3 crore. Notably, she is in high demand in the film industry and commands an enormous wage of INR 10-12 crore per film.

Even though Katrina's main source of income has been movies, which has added a substantial amount to her net worth of Rs 224 crore over the last 20 years, the Tiger 3 actress has demonstrated sound budgeting by diversifying her business ventures. The actress has expanded her sources of income by pursuing ventures in real estate and other enterprises in recent years.

Katrina Kaif usually charges between Rs 10 crore and Rs 12 crore for each acting role, according to reports from a popular news portal. Notably, the actress appears to have increased her fee for her most recent project, Tiger 3, to receive a larger salary for playing Zoya Humaini-Rathore once again, according to a Times of India story.

Several well-known companies, including Panasonic, Etihad Airways, Lakmé, L'Oreal, Slice, Rado, and Uniqlo, have adopted Katrina as their face. According to reports from Financial Express and DNA, the 40-year-old actress is paid between Rs 6 crore and Rs 7 crore to promote a single brand.

With an impressive 78 million Instagram followers, the Merry Christmas actress uses her platform to promote brands profitably. The Bollywood actress reportedly charges between Rs 72.8 lakh and Rs 1 crore for a single promotional post on the network, according to the popular news portal reports.

Katrina began her entrepreneurial journey in 2019 when she teamed up with e-commerce giant Nykaa to create her cosmetic business, Kay Beauty. Kay Beauty accomplished a yearly Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of more than Rs 100 crore in just three years, according to a Forbes study from 2022. With foundations, lipsticks, concealers, hair serums, perfumes, highlighters, and more, the brand has a wide range of products.

In 2018, Katrina Kaif strategically invested Rs 2.04 crore in a joint venture with Nykaa, marketed as Nykaa-KK Beauty, before starting her own business. Her investment thereafter experienced significant growth, reaching Rs 22 crore in 2021, according to DNA.

In addition to their income from film, sponsorship deals, and business endeavors, Bollywood celebrities often make a substantial sum of money by making personal appearances at special occasions like birthdays and weddings. The Phone Bhoot actress reportedly charges an estimated cost of approximately Rs 3.5 crore for her attendance at such private gatherings, according to a report by Mint.

The actress reportedly has a three-bedroom apartment in Bandra that is estimated to be worth INR 8.20 crore, according to Lifestyle Asia. She has also made an investment in a Lokhandwala property for about USD 2 million, or INR 17 crore. In addition to this, Katrina and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, currently dwell in a 4-BHK apartment that she bought in Bandra. She also possesses a London property worth an estimated INR 7 crore.

After making her stage debut with Boom in 2003, Katrina gained worldwide attention and rapidly became well-known for her breakthrough performances. The success of Namastey London in 2007 proved to be crucial in her career as a main actor. Her status was further cemented in the same year with commercial blockbusters like Welcome.

For her performance in the politically correct New York (2009), the actress won recognition. Her skill in the genre was demonstrated in the action-packed films Dhoom 3 (2013) with Aamir Khan and Ek Tha Tiger (2012) with Salman Khan.

Although it was not an economic success at the box office, her latest release Merry Christmas won praise from critics for her performance.

