Amazing! Navya Naveli Nanda reflects on her legacy as a Nanda-Bachchan, addresses criticism about the privilege; Says 'Not Solely My Responsibility’

In a recent interview, Navya was questioned about the history of her family, whether or not she has ever faced criticism for coming from a wealthy family, and how her upbringing has affected her decisions.
MUMBAI: The granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week. The 25-year-old businesswoman strutted down the catwalk for L'Oreal, and her mother Shweta Bachchan proudly posted a video of the occasion to her social media accounts. In a recent interview, Navya was questioned about the history of her family, whether or not she has ever faced criticism for coming from a wealthy family, and how her upbringing has affected her decisions.

Navya said, “It’s an interesting question! People usually keep talking about my last name and legacy and I love reminding people that everyone has a last name. It is not just my responsibility to live up to mine but everyone has a last name that means something that demands value and respect.”

In her recent discussion, Navya talked about recognizing her privilege and shared that, despite the many blessings in her life, she occasionally feels as though her success is unearned. She mentions, “Life ne mujhe bohot kuch diya hai (Life has given me so much). You know a part of me was like I don’t know if I deserve to be sitting here, I don’t know if I’ve done enough or achieved enough to be here sitting with all of these people who’ve been working for far longer than I have. But then I said that you know that you have been given this opportunity somebody else was not and you need to go and make the most of it. You’re lucky to have it and I keep reminding myself that.”

Navya also discussed how she occasionally felt that she was too young to affect changes in society. “I feel like a lack of experience cannot be a reason why you don’t step up and raise your voice against something. I feel like I don’t want to wait till I’m 70 and have 70 years of experience to change the world or do something that will change the world,” she stated.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express

 

